Growers asked for feedback on cover crop use

A survey is underway to get more information about growers’ perspective about cover crops.

“We decided we really need to have the voice of the farmer at the table,” said Marty Vermey, senior agronomist at Grain Farmers of Ontario, one of a large group of government, farm organizations, and research institutions sponsoring the Ontario Cover Crop Feedback survey.

Vermey said they want to hear from those who are growing cover crops and those who’ve decided it’s not for them.

The survey’s first question asks whether a grower used cover crops in 2020. Depending on the answer, respondents will be routed to questions applicable to their situation. It should only take 10 or 20 minutes to complete, said Vermey.

He noted that questions go into some detail about attitudes and experiences, making the information valuable for targeting future research dollars, extension efforts, as well as policies and support programs.