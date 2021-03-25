Growers asked for feedback on cover crop use
Article content
A survey is underway to get more information about growers’ perspective about cover crops.
“We decided we really need to have the voice of the farmer at the table,” said Marty Vermey, senior agronomist at Grain Farmers of Ontario, one of a large group of government, farm organizations, and research institutions sponsoring the Ontario Cover Crop Feedback survey.
Growers asked for feedback on cover crop use Back to video
Vermey said they want to hear from those who are growing cover crops and those who’ve decided it’s not for them.
The survey’s first question asks whether a grower used cover crops in 2020. Depending on the answer, respondents will be routed to questions applicable to their situation. It should only take 10 or 20 minutes to complete, said Vermey.
He noted that questions go into some detail about attitudes and experiences, making the information valuable for targeting future research dollars, extension efforts, as well as policies and support programs.
Advertisement
Article content
The Ontario effort is based on a similar project in Manitoba, spearheaded by University of Manitoba researcher Yvonne Lawley and graduate student Callum Morrison.
Manitoba launched its first survey in 2019. The response was encouraging enough to prompt the follow-up, this time going into greater detail looking at benefits, problems and future goals, said Morrison, who will be compiling the Ontario data, too.
He said he finds most interesting how “cover crops are being used in such a diverse way… the diversity of species grown…and many different cash crops following them.
“We also found they aren’t limited to one particular area.”
To add your voice to the Ontario project, go to: surveymonkey.com/r/OntarioCoverCrop The survey will be live until the end of March.