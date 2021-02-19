





Article content A group opposed to the city’s sale of Arrowdale golf course has taken the next step in its fight. Know Your City Inc. filed its documents on Friday for a leave to appeal an Ontario Divisional Court ruling in January that dismissed its judicial review application. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Group takes next step in fight to save Arrowdale Back to video Earlier this month, Know Your City was granted a stay of that court ruling by Justice J.A. Hourigan of the Ontario Court of Appeal. “We would like to reiterate how pleased we are that Justice Hourigan granted our request for a stay of the Divisional Court’s decision,” said Know Your City representative Veronica Martisius. “We feel heard and confident in our request for leave to appeal. Many people in the community are behind us and we will continue to press for access to justice in our effort to stop the sale of the Arrowdale lands. We maintain that Brantford city council’s decision-making process was procedurally unfair and the city did not meet its obligations under the Grand River Notification Agreement. In our view, the City of Brantford must be held accountable and to a higher standard of municipal governance.”

Article content The city, which has been ordered to file its response to the leave for appeal by March 5, is abiding by the stay, said Maria Visocchi, Brantford’s director of communications. She said the city will defend its earlier decision, confirming it acted properly in deciding to sell a portion of the Arrowdale property while retaining 17 acres for a community park, and using proceeds from the sale for affordable housing in Brantford. Meantime, Kailee Poisson, president of Friends of Arrowdale, a group of citizens committed to saving the golf course, earlier this week visited city hall to filed a petition with thousands of signatures supporting its cause. Poisson delivered a thick binder of documents, which included copies of the petitions, a statistical analysis done by Tim Swartz, a professor in the statistics department at Simon Fraser University in B.C., copies of the group’s campaign materials, and notarization of the documents by Brantford’s Dale Henderson Law Office. “It’s a big weight off our shoulders,” Poisson said of delivering the petition material. She said members of Friends of Arrowdale collected most of the signatures through door-to-door canvassing last year from January to March. Poisson said canvassing came to halt in March when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. She said that of the 8,019 people who participated in the petition campaign, 7,871 support saving Arrowdale, 14 favour selling, 28 had no opinion and 106 missed checking off the sell/don’t sell box or didn’t sign the form.

Article content She said the statistical analysis indicates that, based on the number of people contacted and the percentage of those who supported saving Arrowdale, more than 50,000 people would have signed to save the golf course if given the opportunity. “It proves it’s not just a small interest group of golfers,” said Poisson. The city has a deal to sell 32 acres of the golf course property to Elite M.D. Developments for $14 million. Vissochi said earlier that it’s unfortunate that Know Your City Inc.’s conduct has delayed the sale and the city’s ability to provide “urgently needed affordable housing to some of our community’s most vulnerable residents.” In his decision, Hourigan said he is satisfied Know Your City’s motion for leave to appeal is not “frivolous or vexatious,” given that it arguably involves a matter of public interest and a municipal bylaw. “To be clear, I am not saying that KYC (Know Your City) has a good argument for leave,” the judge said. Hourigan said the issue should be dealt with quickly because the city has a legitimate interest in selling the property to raise money for affordable housing. If leave is granted, the issue could be heard in June or shortly thereafter, he said. Poisson said Friends of Arrowdale now will focus on halting the city’s plans to develop the park until the court’s decision is final. At the divisional court level, Know Your City argued council failed to follow its procedural bylaw when it made its decision to sell Arrowdale. The group also said council failed to notify the First Nations about its decision and that council members had a “closed mind” when they made their decision. However, the divisional court disagreed and said Know Your City hadn’t provided enough evidence to establish a closed mind or disqualifying bias.

