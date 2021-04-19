GRCA to open more parks early

Article content

The Grand River Conservation Authority is providing more opportunities to get outdoors.

Effective Friday, all Grand River parks, with the exception of Elora Quarry, will open for limited day-use access ahead of the previously scheduled May 1 opening date. Parks opening on Friday include Brant, Byng Island, Conetogo Lake, and Elora Gorge. Already open are Belwood Lake, Guelph Lake, Laurel Creek, Pinehurst Lake, Rockwood and Shade’s Mills.

Due to the emergency declaration and stay-at-home order issued by the Ontario government, overnight and seasonal camping at Grand River parks has been suspended and all GRCA campsites will remain closed until the order is lifted.

Those who have overnight campsite reservations booked while the stay-at-home order is in place will automatically receive full refunds. Those with seasonal campsites will be contacted directly.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, GRCA conservation areas will continue to operate at a reduced capacity and guests are expected to follow provincial and local public health guidelines, including limiting travel outside of their region, unless absolutely necessary.