GRCA issues flood warning-watch

With warm temperatures and rain forecast this week, the Grand River Conservation Authority has issued a combined flood warning and watch.

Temperatures of up to 15C are forecast along with 10 to 15 millimetres of rain across the Grand River watershed resulting in significant snowmelt and increased runoff into local waterways. Temperatures are expected to continue to increase through the middle of the week before returning to more seasonal conditions over the weekend.

Flows in local waterways throughout the Grand River watershed will begin increasing on Wednesday and remain elevated into early next week, said Cam Linwood, the GRCA’s communications co-ordinator. Runoff from this event will cause flooding in areas typically prone to spring flooding.

Ice on local waterways is extremely unstable and will break up and shift during this event, increasing the risk of flooding in areas prone to ice jams.