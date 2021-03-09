GRCA issues flood warning-watch
With warm temperatures and rain forecast this week, the Grand River Conservation Authority has issued a combined flood warning and watch.
Temperatures of up to 15C are forecast along with 10 to 15 millimetres of rain across the Grand River watershed resulting in significant snowmelt and increased runoff into local waterways. Temperatures are expected to continue to increase through the middle of the week before returning to more seasonal conditions over the weekend.
Flows in local waterways throughout the Grand River watershed will begin increasing on Wednesday and remain elevated into early next week, said Cam Linwood, the GRCA’s communications co-ordinator. Runoff from this event will cause flooding in areas typically prone to spring flooding.
Ice on local waterways is extremely unstable and will break up and shift during this event, increasing the risk of flooding in areas prone to ice jams.
A flood warning is being issued for the Nith River (New Hamburg and Ayr); Grand River (Grand Valley and Waldemar); and Conestoga River (St. Jacobs);
A flood watch remains in effect for the entire Grand watershed due to the anticipated runoff and potential for ice movement. Conditions will continue to be monitored closely and updates will be issued as necessary.
Municipal flood co-ordinators in flood watch areas are advised to take all necessary actions to prepare for the forecasted flood conditions. Residents and businesses located in the floodplain should prepare for the risk of spring flooding and ensure they are aware of their local municipal flood response plans, said Linwood.
GRCA’s major reservoirs at Belwood, Conestogo, Guelph, Luther, Woolwich, Laurel, and Shade’s Mills are being used to store runoff from this event and help reduce flooding downstream of these reservoirs.
Ice fishing is closed for the season at all GRCA conservation areas that offer this activity.
The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution around all water bodies. Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery at this time and, when combined with cold, fast moving water, pose a serious hazard, said Linwood. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets off frozen water bodies, which will be weakened as a result of the warming trend.
For more information, on flows, weather and reservoir conditions, see the River Data section of the GRCA website.