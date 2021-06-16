





Share this Story: Go Fund Me supports Geronimo's Dream

Go Fund Me supports Geronimo's Dream jpg, BR

Article content Since the news that the remains of 215 former students had been detected in unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., Geronimo Henry has been driving over to The Mush Hole on weekends. As people place moccasins, notes and other items on the steps of what used to be the Mohawk Institute Residential School, Henry introduces himself and, if asked, answers questions about the 11 years he spent in the “jail for kids.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Go Fund Me supports Geronimo's Dream Back to video “It’s a kind of healing,” said the 83-year-old. “Every time I tell the story, I heal a little bit.” Jodie Williams said Henry has done so much to help residential school survivors and bring to the public’s attention the suffering that happened in the government-sponsored institutions meant to assimilate Indigenous children into Euro-Canadian culture. Henry started a group for survivors in the late 1990s and found 800 of them. He helped kickstart a lawsuit for Six Nations survivors’ compensation.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But Williams said Henry has been unable to get support to realize his longtime dream – creating a memorial wall at the former Mohawk Institute that would include the names of all the children sent there, those who made it out and those who didn’t. An attempt to raise money for the memorial a few years ago brought in only a few thousand dollars. Hoping to have the project completed within survivors’ lifetime, Williams has revived a Go Fund Me campaign she calls Geronimo’s Dream, which has, to date, brought in about $1,200 of its $50,000 goal. “People are keen to feel sad about it but what survivors really need is some form of compensation,” said Williams. “We can’t even collect our dead. We can’t get information about those who died (at residential schools). People can’t even grieve their loved ones who never came back. Society has to put more pressure on government and the churches.” Henry was the youngest of four children taken by his mother to the Mohawk Institute in 1942. He was five. He stayed until 1953. Across Canada, more than 150,000 Indigenous children were forcibly removed from their families and communities and sent to Indian Residential Schools between 1870 and 1996. Henry said teachers rarely called him by his name, instead referring to him by his assigned number – 48. He said children fought among themselves and were subjected to physical, psychological and sexual abuse by administrators and other adults. Boys were made to work on a nearby farm and girls had to cook and clean. The watered-down cereal they were given to eat earned the school the nickname The Mush Hole.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “A lot ran away,” said Henry. “Some died on the way home.” When Henry left the school at 16, he said he had no skills, no real education and little knowledge of the outside world. He took odd jobs, ran into trouble with the law, had difficulty with relationships and struggled with alcoholism. He contemplated suicide. Over the years, Henry has visited countless elementary and high schools and universities to tell his story. He has led tours through the former Mohawk Institute. And, now, 68 years after he walked out that building, he’s back at its doorstep. “If people have questions, I answer them. I’m talking for all the students who can’t talk anymore. I’m pretty sure they’d want the story told.” To contribute to Geronimo’s Dream, go to gofundme.com/f/geronimos-dream

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford