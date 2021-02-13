Gas leak leads to evacuation

Expositor staff
Feb 13, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
The Wellington and Queen streets area of Brantford is closed due to a gas leak early Saturday. VINCENT BALL PHOTO Photo by VINCENT BALL /Brantford Expositor

Residents in the Wellington and Queen streets area of Brantford are being evacuated due to a gas leak.

Brantford Fire tweeted at just after noon that crews were on the scene and residents were being evacuated as a precaution.

Enbridge Gas is also “on scene to isolate the leak”.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Brantford police are also assisting at the scene.

The Wellington and Queen streets area of Brantford is closed due to a gas leak early Saturday. Police and firefighters are at the scene. VINCENT BALL PHOTO Photo by VINCENT BALL /BRANTFORD EXPOSITOR
