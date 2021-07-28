Fundraising walk to support Grand River Council on Aging
Residents of all ages are being encouraged to take part in a virtual fundraising walk on Sept. 18 to benefit programs offered by the Grand River Council on Aging.
“The Grand Parade is for everyone, no matter their age or mobility,” said council president Lucy Marco. “Our goal is $20,000 and will go a long way to maintain the programs and resources that keep our seniors connected and engaged.”
The pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the annual Taco Fest and other fundraising activities for the registered, non-profit charitable organization dedicated to encouraging an age-friendly community.
“The work carried out by the GRCOA in our community is essential,” Marco said. “We know that by 2030, 35 per cent of our local population is going to be 55-plus.”
The council provides an Information Hub with over 350 links to local resources, activities and services of interest to the aging population; A seniors’ discount directory lists more than 250 businesses in Brantford, Brant County and Six Nations of the Grand River that offer discounts to seniors.
Community At Home virtual workshops are also available to encourage socialization and participation among seniors, aiming to reduce the impact of social isolation that can lead to loneliness and health concerns.
“In order to reach this year’s goal of $20,000, we need to recruit team captains to lead and recruit walkers of all ages,” said board member Bill Atanas. “Walk where you want, with whom you want, and when you want.”
Atanas is captain for Team Nonna, named for his 96-year-old mother-in-law, whose members will be walking around the grounds of the long-term care home where she resides.
Sarah Darling, captain for Team Laurier, described the walk as an intergenerational event to show solidarity with older citizens.
“It’s not only age alone that impacts our lives as we age,” she said. “It’s also mobility.
“We recognize that our community consists of residents who are go-go, slow-go and no-go in regards to mobility.”
Darling said she is putting the word out to hundreds of staff and faculty at Laurier to form a go-go team.
Meantime, Marco noted her team would be of the slow-go kind, with walking limited to her driveway due to a severe balance problem.
“Others may have a walker or wheelchair and can have a team that supports them by designing a route of their own,” she said. “No-gos can choose a team and just make a donation.”
Already, 14 teams have registered already.
People interested in taking part can become a captain, join a team, donate or become an event sponsor by visiting www.grcoa.org
Grand Parades of one to five kilometres have been held in other communities in past years, but this year’s walk is a first for the Grand River council.
“It’s the coming together and walking in symbolic support of seniors in our community,” said board member Linda Moyer, whose brother in Sudbury will be participating virtually on her team. “The level of flexibility makes it easy for everyone to be involved. We’re not concerned about the actual distance walked.”
