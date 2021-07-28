Fundraising walk to support Grand River Council on Aging

Residents of all ages are being encouraged to take part in a virtual fundraising walk on Sept. 18 to benefit programs offered by the Grand River Council on Aging.

“The Grand Parade is for everyone, no matter their age or mobility,” said council president Lucy Marco. “Our goal is $20,000 and will go a long way to maintain the programs and resources that keep our seniors connected and engaged.”

The pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the annual Taco Fest and other fundraising activities for the registered, non-profit charitable organization dedicated to encouraging an age-friendly community.

“The work carried out by the GRCOA in our community is essential,” Marco said. “We know that by 2030, 35 per cent of our local population is going to be 55-plus.”

The council provides an Information Hub with over 350 links to local resources, activities and services of interest to the aging population; A seniors’ discount directory lists more than 250 businesses in Brantford, Brant County and Six Nations of the Grand River that offer discounts to seniors.

Community At Home virtual workshops are also available to encourage socialization and participation among seniors, aiming to reduce the impact of social isolation that can lead to loneliness and health concerns.

“In order to reach this year’s goal of $20,000, we need to recruit team captains to lead and recruit walkers of all ages,” said board member Bill Atanas. “Walk where you want, with whom you want, and when you want.”

Atanas is captain for Team Nonna, named for his 96-year-old mother-in-law, whose members will be walking around the grounds of the long-term care home where she resides.