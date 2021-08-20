A fundraising effort is underway to help pay for an addition to Brantford’s Dogford Park for small dogs.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“It’s a safety factor because big dogs and small dogs, some of them just don’t mix well,” said Brian Hinkley, chair of the Dogford Park Neighbourhood Association. “It can be dangerous for small dogs.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fundraising underway for addition to Dogford Park Back to video

Efforts to get the project underway in October 2019 were hindered by the pandemic but the association received word in January from the city that the project is go.

“We promised the city the association would raise $5,000 by the end of September if the city would build the small dog park by the end of October,” Hinkley said. “They have started doing some preparation work already.”

The 100- by 200-foot small dog park will have a separate entrance and be built adjacent to the existing Dogford Park, an off-leash, fenced enclosure on Gilkison Street.

“Small dogs will still be allowed into the existing park (if) they can handle themselves quite well, but others become prey and it’s not really safe,” he noted. “But no big dogs will be allowed in the small dog park.”

Hinkley said the small dog park also would be a good training ground to socialize puppies that will end up being larger dogs.

He said the association has received a number of upgrades that park users have requested, including a provision for water, an activity area where toys are allowed and lighting. Currently, Dogford Park is open from sunrise to sunset daily.

“The park was built 15 years ago, and it was OK but lacked a lot of amenities,” Hinkley said.

To help raise funds, the association has been holding dog shows this month at the Dairy Queen at King George and Tollgate roads. The final show is Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with prizes to be awarded.

Currently, fundraising is at about 30 per cent of the group’s objective, Hinkley said.

People wishing to donate directly to the small dog park and receive a charitable tax receipt, can do so by visiting brantford.ca/dogfordparkfundraising.

bethompson@postmedia.com