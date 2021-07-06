Fundraising effort underway for Gretzky sculpture

Glenhyrst Art Gallery is launching a public fundraising campaign to create a bronze sculpture of Walter Gretzky.

Gretzky, coach to hundreds of local children and known to much of the world as the iconic hockey father of hockey great Wayne Gretzky, died at his Brantford home in March.

“The community of Brantford and the world experienced an immeasurable loss on March 4th with thedeath of Walter Gretzky,” said a news release from Glenhyrst.

“For all who knew him, he was not only the father of hockey great Wayne Gretzky, but also known for his far-reaching charitable efforts and a legacy that went beyond the rink.

“In the middle of the COVID pandemic, the community never properly said goodbye and didn’t have an opportunity to thank him for bringing the spirit of community and sportsmanship to all he did. We lost a hero, a mentor and a great father figure.”

Gallery director Ana Olson said Brant County artist Robert Dey, an avid hockey player who has followed and admired Walter Gretzky, created a life-size portrait clay bust of him earlier this year.

Olson said Glenhyrst would like to turn it into a bronze sculpture, which “can be displayed in Brantford for all to see.”

The budget for the project is $15,000. Donations of $1,000 or more will be acknowledged on a plaque beside the bust at Brantford City Hall. Donations over $50 are eligible for a tax receipt.

For more information about the project and to donate, go to www.glenhyrst.ca or call 519-756-5932.