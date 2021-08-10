Funding will help restore trail to pre-flood condition

The City of Brantford is getting $201,000 from the provincial and federal governments to rehabilitate and relocate the D’Aubigny Creek Trail.

The work will involve the creation of a new asphalt trail and installing new vegetation, benches and signs.

“Outdoor spaces are a key part of local infrastructure and being outdoors in parks and trails has been critical during the pandemic,” Cambridge MP Bryan May said in a news release.

The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $1.2 million to protect the health and well-being of residents in 16 Ontario communities, including Brantford.

Among the projects are work on trails, pathways, bike paths and sidewalks.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream implemented in response to the pandemic, allows for the federal government to invest up to 80 per cent of eligible costs for projects in the province and up to 100 per cent for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. Ontario will invest 20 per cent of the costs.

“The City of Brantford has a long tradition of providing public recreation, sport and cultural opportunities to residents and visitors in a variety of spaces that encourage healthy lifestyles and make our neighbourhoods inviting and unique,” said Mayor Kevin Davis.

Davis said the 2018 flood caused extensive damage by destroying trees, vegetation and damaging the city’s the trail system.

“We are truly grateful to our government partners for their significant contribution to help further restore the immensely popular D’Aubigny Creek Trail in Brantford to pre-flood conditions,” said Davis.