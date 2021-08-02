Friendship festival organizers looking forward to 2022
SIMCOE A lot of happy tears were shed at Wellington Park over the weekend.
A three-day pop-up Friendship Festival featuring live music was held and it was a toss-up to determine who enjoyed it the most – the musicians, the visitors, the organizers or Faith, the St. Bernard dog.
“This festival has been around since 1967 and there are a lot of people with deep connections to it,” Sara Moody Veldhuis said Saturday as people gathered physically-distanced in the park to listen to live music, enjoy some French fries, a hot dog, burger or cold drink. “People, including a lot of us volunteers, really missed it last year and we eager to put on some sort of event this weekend.
“So when we got permission to do this, we just kicked into high gear to put something together.”
Organized by the Simcoe Heritage Friendship Festival, the event was billed as a kickoff-to-the-countdown to the 2022 Friendship Festival and included 18 musical acts as well as food provided through the Simcoe Lions and Lynn Valley Lions food trucks.
“This is a way of letting the community know that we’re still here, this is still an important event for our community and – COVID-19 willing – we’re coming back stronger than ever in 2022,” Moody Veldhuis said. “We’ll have the vendors back next year, as well as a children’s area and of course food and entertainment.
“We’re all looking forward to next year’s event.”
Moody Veldhuis is part of the Simcoe Heritage Friendship Festival group that took over the event in 2019. However, the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way for the 2020 event. Volunteers, including Kathleen Lamouroux, chair of the organizing committee, were eager to hold some sort of an event this year.
“We were so happy to be able to do this, even setting up the tents was fun,” Lamouroux said. “We were practically in tears during the set up because we were so happy to get together.
“It was just so nice to be back in the park.”
Lamouroux’s connection to the event goes back to her grandfather – Tye Culver – a former Simcoe Fire Chief – who was involved in the Friendship Festival. It has always been a part of her life and she’s among a strong group of people who are determined to continue the tradition.
“We’re really grateful for the support and guidance we received from the county to hold the event,” Lamouroux said.
Visitors gathered in clusters and made use of circles imprinted on the grass in the park to help people maintain proper physical distance.
The festival was also an opportunity for local musicians to play for a live audience.
“You know it has been a long time,” Justin Stolba, the drummer and backup vocals for Dead Disco who performed a set Saturday afternoon. “It felt good to be playing again.
“We were glad to be invited to play.”
Dead Disco includes lead singer Nicki Banis, Brian Fettes on bass and vocals and Brad Voegtle on lead guitar and vocals.
Pauline Morris lives close to Wellington Park and is a Friendship Festival regular. She brought her granddaughter Eleanor Doek, 11, to the park on Saturday and Faith, her St. Bernard.
“This is great,” Morris said. “I’ve been attending the festival all my life and I really missed it last year.
“This gets people out of the house and gives them a glimpse of a return to normal.”
Faith, meanwhile, was busy scarfing down a hamburger and declined to comment to a reporter.
