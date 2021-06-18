





Article content PARIS Filming of a new French-language television series called Paris Paris wrapped up on Friday in — you guessed it — Paris, Ont. The project is a family affair. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. French-language TV series stars Paris Back to video Producer Rayne Zukerman created the series with her husband, Dominic Desjardins, who is also the writer and director. The couple’s son, Balzac Zukerman-Desjardins, has a starring role. “It’s about a man in his 40s living in Paris, Ont., who is having a mid-life crisis,” Zukerman explained. “He is a Francophone who has moved to Ontario to be with his wife.” Philippe, portrayed by Quebec actor Benoit Mauffette, loses his job as a French teacher at a local school due to provincial government cuts. His teenaged son is at an age where he doesn’t need his father as much anymore. “He ends up destroying his furnace in a fit of rage, and finds a tunnel that leads him into a theatre in Paris, France.” The producer said Philippe begins to lead a double life in the “beautiful, quaint town” of Paris, and the theatre life in Paris, France.

Article content “It’s about a man who has lost his purpose in life, and his values aren’t quite recognized in Canada, in the town he’s in,” she noted. “Ultimately, Philippe realizes he has lots of great things going for himself. He’s just lost his perspective, which is what he gains over the course of the 13 episodes.” She said they shot for several days at the Royal George Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. “It’s a beautiful, kind of Renaissance older theatre, so a lot of our Paris, France, is in that theatre,” said Zukerman, adding she hopes to send a small crew to France to film some establishing footage, but COVID restrictions prevent that at the moment. “It’s tricky making a show in COVID,” noted line producer Geoff Ewart. “As a crew we’re used to being together, but have had to learn to work apart.” He said there is a nurse and a medical company supervises an on-site lab where crew members get tested twice per week. Background actors or extras are rapid-tested when they arrive and are kept in a separate area. “Testing is very expensive, plus the cost of masks, shields, gloves, and sanitizer,” Ewart explained. “We have a COVID team that goes around sanitizing, making sure people are masked and distanced, and setting room capacities for us.” He noted that the art department was particularly challenged, being unable to go into stores to shop for paint and wallpaper, while skyrocketing lumber costs impacted budgets for set building. “We’ve had our fair share of challenges,” he said. “We are shooting crazy amounts of script pages each day, the most I’ve ever shot.”

Article content Scenes have been shot at the skate park beside the Syl Apps Community Centre, and several spots downtown. “Yesterday, we were on the (William Street) bridge and there’s only two ways in and out,” Ewart noted Thursday. “When you shut one down, it causes some congestion. “But people have been great, and are really excited to hear Paris is playing Paris, not some fictional or American town.” Zukerman said her husband came to Paris to write a number of episodes, staying at the Arlington Hotel. Her husband also “loved” the Wabi Sabi Crystals shop, which is a shooting location. “It really inspired himself from actual locations,” she said. “He wrote it for Paris and I think it’s a love letter to Canada and to France.” The commissioning broadcaster is TV5 UNIS in Quebec, which is aiming to air the series this winter. Zukerman said she would be “ecstatic” if an English broadcaster picked up the show. “It’s nice to be telling a Francophone story,” she said. “It happens very rarely in Ontario. It’s a complex identity. A lot of Francophones in Ontario speak English, so it’s kind of an invisible minority.” bethompson@postmedia.com

