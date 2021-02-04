Freedom House Church to build affordable housing

Article content continued

The parcel of land extends from 160 Charing Cross St., formerly occupied by the Brantford City Soccer Club, eastward to Cloverdale Avenue. A portion of vacant land at the end of Cloverdale, behind the businesses, is the location where the proposed construction would take place.

“We have until the end of April to meet deadlines for funding, and for site plans with the city,” Beattie noted. “When the deal closes, we can share the actual blueprints of what the build is going to look like.”

The original home for Freedom House Church was the former Rain Forest restaurant at 178 Market St. in downtown Brantford. When the church outgrew the building and moved to Market Square in 2010, the Market Street building was converted to an affordable housing complex called Freedom Gate Apartments that the church still owns.

“There are creative ways to be able to meet the unique needs that our cities have, and be able to facilitate doing outreach,” Carrol noted. “Being a landlord enables us to up the amount that we go out into the community, and our ability to use charitable donations toward those in need.”

Carrol said developer Ian Jones is involved in his own local church and shares a passion for helping.

“When we met up with him, the visions were so close that it was this wonderful, almost divine melding of visions,” Carrol said. “Being able to find a guy like him is a match made in heaven for us.”

Carrol said local representatives of all three levels of government are “thrilled” with Freedom House’s proposal. And he already has fielded inquiries from church contacts across North America who are interested in their model for the proposed plan.

“It’s a tough time for every sort of church ministry, non-profit and charity,” Carrol said. “The idea of not being afraid to be industrious and visionary, and progressing in this time of COVID, it’s got people’s minds rolling. We hope to inspire people to move forward.”

Beattie noted that many steps remain before their vision becomes a reality but it’s exciting to see the dream begin to take shape.

“We see this as just the next step in a long-term commitment to help Brantford be the kindest city in Canada,” he said.

