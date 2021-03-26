Free public transit offered to those travelling to vaccine clinics

Article content

Brantford Transit and Brantford Lift will offer free rides to residents travelling to COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting Monday.

Vaccinations are currently being given by the Brant County Health Unit at 1 Market Square and at 355 Henry St. Free transit service will be extended to any future vaccination locations.

Transit riders are asked to comply with the city’s COVID-19 protocols. They are asked to show their appointment confirmation to board the bus for free and confirmation they received the vaccination for the return trip. Face coverings are mandatory for riders and physical distancing of two metres (six feet) should be maintained wherever possible.

Information about city bus schedules is available at brantford.ca/transit or by calling 519-753-3847, ext 5932.

The health unit is currently administering COVID-19 vaccines to those 72 years of age and older who live in Brantford. The clinics are by appointment only. No walk-ins will be accepted. Visit www.bchu.org for more information about booking an appointment.

Parking fees at Market Centre Parkade will continue to be waived during the month of April, and reinstated beginning May 1. Beginning May 1, 2021, free parking at the parkade will be provided to residents attending the vaccine clinic at 1 Market Square. Residents are asked to show their appointment confirmation at the parking kiosk when entering the parkade and confirmation they received vaccination to exit free of charge.