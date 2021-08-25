Four new local cases of COVID-19 reported

The Brant Community Healthcare System issued a press release just before 5 p.m. Wednesday indicating an outbreak has been declared at Brantford General Hospital.

Three patients in the B6 Medicine unit have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, visitors will not be allowed to access the unit, except for compassionate reasons.

As a result, visitors will not be allowed to access the unit, except for compassionate reasons.

BCHS says contact tracing of impacted staff, patients and visitors will be undertaken and followed upon.

The Brant County Health Unit reported Wednesday four new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 50 active cases in Brantford-Brant.

Of 19 COVID patients currently hospitalized, 10 are from an outbreak declared Aug. 13 at the transition unit at the Willett in Paris. Eight patients are in critical care at Brantford General Hospital.

Since the start of the pandemic, the health unit has recorded 3,569 confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 3,498 have recovered while the deaths of 21 people have been attributed to COVID-19.

The health unit says 209,964 vaccinations have been administered at clinics, pharmacies and physicians’ offices, with 77 per cent of the adult population in Brantford-Brant having received at least one dose of vaccine.

The number of area residents that have completed their two-dose vaccination series is 103,734 people or 71 per cent of the population.

Ohsweken Public Health reported Wednesday one new case of the virus on Six Nations of the Grand River.

There are 11 active cases and one person from Six Nations hospitalized.

The territory has had a total of 547 confirmed COVID cases and 11 deaths attributed to the virus since the pandemic began.

Public Health Ontario reported Wednesday 660 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 across the province in the past 24 hours.

One person died from COVID on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths in Ontario to 9,472 over the course of the pandemic.

A summary of the new cases in Ontario are reflected by age group this way: 0 to 4 years of age (22); 5 to 11 (64); 12 to 19 (81); 20 to 39 (278); 40 to 59 (156); 60 to 79 (52), and 80-and-over (8).

The province currently has 5,140 active cases of COVID-19.