Four new COVID-19 cases reported by Brant County Health Unit
The Brant County Health Unit on Friday reported four new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
So far this week there have been 17 cases reported. With two days of reporting left this week, the area is on track to record fewer cases than the week ended June 13 when there were 42.
Should there be fewer than 42 cases this week, it would be the lowest weekly case count for Brantford-Brant since the week ended Feb. 14 when there were 13.
There are currently 29 active cases of the virus in the community.
The Brant Community Health Care System reported four COVID-19 patients were receiving care at Brantford General Hospital on Saturday, two of them in critical care.
Since the pandemic was declared in March last year, 3,385 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,336 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus.
The health unit is reporting 1,189 variants of concern. Of those, 787 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 77 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, two have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 323 have some mutation detected.
As of Friday, 128,143 doses of vaccine had been administered by the health unit, with 31,362 having received both doses.
According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 69 per cent of area residents have received at least one dose with 16 per cent having received both doses.
All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The BCHU is hosting walk-in clinics this week at its Laurier and Paris Fairgrounds locations for those aged 12 and older (first dose only). Clinics take place at the Laurier location (1 Market St.) Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The province recently announced those aged 70 and older in 2021, as well as those who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before April 18, 2021, are eligible to schedule an appointment to receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass immunization clinic through the province’s booking system at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/