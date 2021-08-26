Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in H-N

The Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit on Thursday reported four new cases of COVID-19.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Currently, there are 33 active cases in Haldimand and Norfolk counties, where 2,806 positive cases of the virus have been confirmed over the course of the pandemic.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in H-N Back to video

Of those, 2,719 have recovered.

The deaths of 48 people have been attributed to the coronavirus. Another six people who had tested positive passed away due to complications from other illnesses.

The region’s seven-day rolling average is 3.57 new cases per day, calculated on a three-day delay to account for lags in testing and reporting of results.

Although not listed on the HNHU website, the health unit on Monday declared outbreaks at Anmar Mechanical in Nanticoke, Cebulak Family Farms in Windham Centre and Sprucedale Youth Centre and a numbered company, 2265530 Ont. Ltd., both in Simcoe.

As far as vaccinations are concerned, the health unit has administered 129,901 doses since the vaccine rollout began.

Haldimand Norfolk residents, at locations outside of the health unit’s jurisdiction, obtained an additional 15,443 doses.

At present 57,520 people, or 71.6 per cent of the adult population, across the two counties have completed the two-dose vaccine series.

Another 5.9 per cent have received one dose, while 22.5 per cent remain unvaccinated.

Statistics on the HNHU website indicates 49.33 per cent of youth, aged 12 to 17, and 44.71 per cent of people, aged 18 to 29, remain unvaccinated.

In the six age groups ranging from 30 to 59, the percentage of unvaccinated people ranges from 19 to 31.8.