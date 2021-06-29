Four arrested in Six Nations drug raid
Four people are facing charges after police on Six Nations of the Grand River say they executed a search warrant June 23 at a Chiefswood Road home.
Police said they found three men and a women with her child in the home.
One man was preparing to inject himself with a needle, police said.
Police said they seized cocaine, oxycodone, a handgun and ammunition, digital scales and drug packaging.
The child was turned over to Ogwadeni:deo, the child welfare agency on Six Nations.
A 39-year-old Hagersville resident and two Ohsweken residents, aged 39 and 43, are each charged with: possession for the purpose of trafficking; careless use of a firearm, weapon or ammunition; possession under $5,000; failing to provide the necessaries of life – child or spouse; and abandoning a child.
A 34-year-old Waterford man is charged with possession.