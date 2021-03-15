Foundation launches new fundraising effort

Article content

St. Joseph’s Lifecare Foundation has launched a monthly 50/50 draw in support of Stedman Community Hospice and St. Joseph’s Long-Term Care Home.

“Like most charities, the pandemic has significantly impaired our ability to raise funds through traditional routes,” Julie Powell, the foundation’s president and CEO, said in announcing the new initiative.

Called the ‘Mega Monthly 50/50 Lottery,’ the draw is being conducted entirely online. It includes a minimum jackpot of $8,000 and two early bird prizes of $500.

However, Powell hopes the jackpot will go well beyond the guaranteed prize amount.

Other charities in Ontario have seen their prizes go well beyond $50,000 and in some cases into six-digit figures, Powell said.

The lottery was launched at 11 a.m Monday and tickets can be purchased in blocks of 10, 40 and 160 at a cost of $10, $20 and $40, respectively.

Proceeds from the draw will help pay for personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, face shield and other pandemic-related expenses. Money raised by the foundation helps provide compassionate end-of-life care for patients and grief support for loved ones.