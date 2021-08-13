Former TRC director to head 'secretariat' investigation

The former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada has been hired to help create a “survivors’ secretariat” to oversee a search for graves at the former Mohawk Institute residential school.

Kimberly R. Murray, a Mohawk of Kanehsatake, will act as executive oversight lead. In addition to her work with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Murray was the first assistant deputy Attorney General of the Indigenous Justice Division at the Ontario of the Attorney General.

“It’s really hard to find the right words to describe our feelings about this enormous work ahead because there are so many emotions we still have – so many unthinkable things happened at that place (Mohawk Institute),” said Mohawk Institute survivor Roberta Hill.

“It’s finally time for us to recover all the children who died and were left to remain unknown. It’s time for justice and accountability. We are getting older and many are dying, so we are relieved that the police services, coroner and forensic officers are working together in the death and criminal investigation.”

In July, Mohawk Institute survivors called for a criminal investigation and search for unmarked graves at the former residential school on Mohawk Street, which was Canada’s longest-running residential school.

When announcing the investigation, Six Nations of the Grand River elected Chief Mark Hill said the Truth and Reconciliation Committee discovered at least 54 death records associated with the school.

“We don’t know where those little bodies are buried,” said Hill, citing that the school was relocated and destroyed twice by fire, “making the search even more difficult.”