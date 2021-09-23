The Brant County Health Unit on Thursday reported five new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

That’s down from eight on Wednesday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Five new local COVID-19 cases Back to video

Active cases also dropped to 38 on Thursday from 40 on Wednesday.

The Brant Community Health Care System is reporting two COVID patients in its care, with one in critical care. The BCHU is reporting one person as hospitalized with the difference due to the timing of reporting or the fact the second person may reside from outside the health unit area.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,803 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,736 of those resulting in recovered cases.

The health unit notes that two previously reported cases were transferred to other areas.

There have been 29 local deaths attributed to COVID-19.

As of June 14, the BCHU is reporting COVID-19 cases by vaccination status each Monday. Since that date, 71.39 per cent of all cases (302) have been among unvaccinated people, 14.66 per cent of cases (62) have been people with one vaccine dose and 13.95 per cent of cases (59) have been people who are fully vaccinated.

The health unit is reporting 1,533 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 210 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage, 89 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage and 442 have some mutation detected.

There have been 220,387 total doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU. That includes 110,706 first doses, 108,863 second doses and 818 third doses administered to those who are immunocompromised and residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes.