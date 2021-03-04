Five new local COVID-19 cases
The Brant County Health Unit on Thursday reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.
There are now 42 active cases in the community, down from 48 on Wednesday. One person is being treated at Brantford General Hospital, down from three earlier in the week.
Since the start of the pandemic last March, the community has seen 1,504 confirmed cases, of which 1,451 have been resolved.
Twelve local deaths are attributed to COVID-19.
There have been two positive cases of a COVID-19 variant in Brantford-Brant with the lineage not determined.
To date, 8,851 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,537 people having received a second dose.
There are currently outbreaks at two high schools and two elementary schools in Brantford, with 20 people affected. The high schools are: Assumption College (four students, one staff member) and North Park Collegiate (three students). The elementary schools are; James Hiller (four students) and St. Peter (eight students).
An outbreak announced Feb. 17 at Ryerson Heights Elementary School in Brantford was declared over on Wednesday.
St. Peter is closed and will re-open March 11 for in-class learning.
An outbreak was declared Feb. 26 at John Noble Home a single staff member tested positive. It is the fourth outbreak at the the Brantford long-term care facility during the pandemic.
Provincial government guidelines require outbreaks to be declared whenever there is a single positive case involving a resident or staff member at a retirement or long-term care home.
As of Thursday, Ohsweken Public Health had recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases this week. That number is trending downward after the area had more than 100 new cases last week.
Currently, there are 119 active cases on Six Nations. Since the pandemic began, there have been 377 confirmed cases with 255 of those resolved. There have been three deaths and five people are currently hospitalized.
Online registrations are being taken for vaccines on Six Nations. Visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca for more information.
Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation has received vaccines from the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit and it will hold a vaccination clinic at its community centre on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to close. The clinic is open to all Mississaugas of the Credit members and those living within the First Nationa community who are aged 18 and older.
Those planning on attending are asked to register in advance from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Call 905-768-5036 to book and appointment. There is no voicemail.
Valid health and status cards (expired will be accepted) or proof of on-reserve residency (driver’s license, bill) must be brought to the appointment.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinic
Public Health Ontario reported 994 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the sixth straight day the number of confirmed cases has decreased and the third straight day the number is under 1,000.
There have been 304,757 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and of those, 287,424 people have recovered. There are 10,309 active cases in the province.
With 10 more deaths attributed to the virus on Wednesday, the total number of deaths from COVID is now 7,024.
Latest statistics indicate that 268,118 Ontarians have been fully vaccinated.