Five new local COVID-19 cases

The Brant County Health Unit on Thursday reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

There are now 42 active cases in the community, down from 48 on Wednesday. One person is being treated at Brantford General Hospital, down from three earlier in the week.

Since the start of the pandemic last March, the community has seen 1,504 confirmed cases, of which 1,451 have been resolved.

Twelve local deaths are attributed to COVID-19.

There have been two positive cases of a COVID-19 variant in Brantford-Brant with the lineage not determined.

To date, 8,851 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,537 people having received a second dose.

There are currently outbreaks at two high schools and two elementary schools in Brantford, with 20 people affected. The high schools are: Assumption College (four students, one staff member) and North Park Collegiate (three students). The elementary schools are; James Hiller (four students) and St. Peter (eight students).