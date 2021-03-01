Article content

The Brant County Health Unit on Monday reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

There are now 46 active cases in the community, with three people being treated at Brantford General Hospital.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local weekly COVID cases rise for third straight week Back to video

For the week that ended Sunday, 50 cases were confirmed, up from 42 for the week ended Feb. 21 and 13 for the week ended Feb. 14. The weekly cases had been declining since setting a record of 167 for the week ended Jan. 10.

Since the start of the pandemic, the community has seen 1,485 confirmed cases, of which 1,427 have been resolved.

There have been two positive cases of a COVID-19 variant in Brantford-Brant with the lineage not determined.

Twelve local deaths are attributed to COVID-19.

To date, 7.944 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,526 people having received a second dose.

There are currently outbreaks at two high schools and three elementary schools in Brantford, with 23 people affected. The high schools are Assumption college (four students, one staff member) and North Park Collegiate (three students). The elementary schools are; James Hiller (four students), St. Peter (eight students) and Ryerson Heights (two students, one staff member).