Five new cases of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant

The Brant County Health Unit reported Thursday five new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

There are 25 active cases in Brantford-Brant, and one more individual has been hospitalized for treatment, for a total of five. A sixth person in hospital resides outside of the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Since the onset of the pandemic the health unit has logged 3,472 confirmed cases of the virus. Of those 3,427 have recovered while the deaths of 20 people have been attributed to COVID-19.

Another 487 doses of vaccine were administered Wednesday at clinics, pharmacies and physicians’ offices, with 361 being second doses.

To date 99,727 people – or 68 per cent – of the adult population are considered fully vaccinated, while 76 per cent have received at least one dose.

For all Brant residents aged 12 and older, 75 per cent have received one dose and 66 per cent have completed the two-dose vaccination series.

An outbreak was declared Wednesday Lions McInnes House where one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The only other outbreak ongoing was declared on Aug. 7 and it involves one worker at the Salvation Army Booth Centre in Brantford.

Ohsweken Public Health reports one active case on Six Nations of the Grand River, where 531 confirmed cases have been recorded over the course of the pandemic.

Of those, 519 have been resolved and 11 members of the community died due to complications attributed to the virus.

Provincially, 513 new cases were confirmed Wednesday, a sharp rise from 324 reported Tuesday and 325 on Monday.

Across Ontario there are 2,868 active cases.