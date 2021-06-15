





Article content The first local case of a more contagious COVID-19 variant underlines the importance of following public health guidelines, says Brant’s acting medical officer of health. The Brant County Health Unit was made aware Saturday of the first incident of the Delta variant, first identified in India, in a Brant County resident, who acquired their illness through travel and has since recovered. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. First local case of Delta variant 'not unexpected,' says medical officer of health Back to video “With neighbouring jurisdictions previously reporting cases of the Delta variant, this development is not unexpected,” Dr. Malcolm Lock said Tuesday during his weekly media conference. He noted that the person tested positive April 14 and recovered April 30. Lock said he suspects that Public Health Ontario re-sequenced some of samples previously examined to trace the Delta variant’s distribution across the province. “The news of this variant locally reinforces how important it is to continue following public health guidance,” Lock stated.

Article content Delta is spreading rapidly in Ontario. It’s expected to replace the variant now called Alpha (first identified in the U.K.) as the predominant form of the virus in the province, For the fifth straight week, the health unit has seen decreases in case counts, for which Lock credits the vaccination campaign and most people following health guidelines. Last week saw a record 13,192 vaccinations administered in Brantford and Brant County. “While a lot of attention has shifted to accelerated second doses, it is vitally important for those eligible who have not yet received their first dose, to do so,” Lock noted. “Every resident who receives a vaccine means more protection for themselves and their loved ones, and ensures a return to normalcy in a quicker fashion.” Lock said that the health unit will continue to follow the province’s guidance on accelerated second doses as closely as local supply allows. “When and if changes are announced and new populations can begin to receive their second dose ahead of schedule, we will do our best to adapt quickly and inform our residents.” Walk-in appointments for first doses only are being offered at the Market Street clinic from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on June 16, 17, 18 and 19 and at the Paris fairgrounds on June 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As of Sunday, 69 per cent of the adult population and 49 per cent of youth, aged 12 to 17, have received their first dose of vaccine, while 16 per cent of the local population is fully vaccinated.

Article content Jo Ann Tober, CEO of the health unit, said a large number of students are being vaccinated this week. She expects a good coverage rate prior to the resumption of school in September. While all school children in Ontario are required to have received the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine under the School Pupils Act in order to attend school, Lock said it would be up to the Ministry of Education to require that a COVID-19 vaccination series be completed. “I think the teachers’ associations are really looking for that, and I think it would be a target for the ministry eventually.” bethompson@postmedia.com

