Fireworks tips for a safe Canada Day

Brantford and Brant County have issued safety tips for those marking Canada Day with fireworks.

“If you choose to have family fireworks, make sure you have purchased your fireworks from a reliable vendor, have a water source handy and ensure that there is always an adult present when handling fireworks,” said Brantford chief fire prevention officer Dwayne Armstrong. “We want everyone to have a safe and fun Canada Day weekend and so it’s important that all safety conditions are followed.”

Here are some safety tips for the use of fireworks:

• Read and understand the instructions for each type of firework before discharging;

• Have a bucket of water, garden hose or fire extinguisher nearby in case of fire;

• Discharge fireworks only in an area free of trees, dry grass, buildings or other combustible materials;

• Ensure that spectators view from a safe distance;

• Discharged fireworks, casings and debris should be extinguished after discharge to avoid a fire;

• Wait 30 minutes before approaching a firework that did not discharge. Don’t try to fix or re-light a defective firework;

• Only persons 18 or older may handle fireworks.

In Brantford, fireworks may only be set off between sunset and 11 p.m. on Victoria Day, Canada Day or three days before those holidays. Fireworks can only be discharged on private property by its owner, or with written permission of the landowner, and done in a way that debris lands only on the same property.

Meantime, the county stipulates that fireworks deemed to be low-hazard family fireworks can only be discharged on Victoria Day and Canada Day, and the seven days before and after those holidays. Fireworks cannot be set off on county property without permission.

Brant Fire Chief Geoff Hayman said people should not use fireworks in windy conditions.

“It’s important to understand what is allowed in the County of Brant, as well as safety precautions to keep you and your loved ones safe,” Hayman said. “Plan ahead for a safe experience.”

