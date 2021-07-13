Firearm, drugs and ID seized after traffic stop

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Two Brantford men have been charged with weapons offences and possession of stolen credit cards and IDs after Brant OPP responded to a citizen’s complaint about a possible impaired driver.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The men were pulled over on Bishopsgate Road Friday night at about 9 p.m.

Both 30 years old, the men were charged with the unauthorized possession of a firearm and being in a vehicle knowing there was a firearm in it.

They also were each charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of drugs and multiple counts of possession of credit cards and identity documents.

The men were arrested, charged and released with orders to appear at Brantford court later.

14-year-old caught after homeowner flees house

A 14-year-old who allegedly broke into a Brant Road home on Friday was arrested and charged with several crimes after frightening the homeowner out of the building.

Brant OPP said they received a call about 2:35 p.m. about a break-in after the owner ran over to a neighbour’s home to call police.

Officers were able to locate the teenager and charge them with with break and enter, theft under $5,000, assault with a weapon and possession of stolen property.

Vehicle entered and two arrested

Two Brantford men were arrested after getting into a vehicle at a home on Johnson Road in Brant County early Monday.

Brant OPP said they received a call at about 2:13 a.m. from a person reporting their vehicle had just been entered.

Officers in the area saw a car with a single occupant but, with the assistance of the Brantford Police Service canine unit and officers, a second person was located.

The two men were each charged with possession of stolen property.

One man, 32, was also charged with failing to comply with probation and the other, 27, was also charged with breaking and entering, possession of break-in instruments, theft under $5,000, trespassing at night and failing to comply with an undertaking.

They are scheduled to appear in Brantford court later.

Meanwhile, Brant OPP encourage people to always lock their doors, even if away for just a few moments; to not leave any wallets or valuable objects in view; to use a garage if you have one and, if the vehicle has a security system, to activate it.