VITTORIA – Two people were injured in a structure fire south-west of Simcoe Tuesday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The alarm was called in to the Norfolk County Fire Department around 6 p.m. In a news release, fire officials say a Quonset hut was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fire injures two south of Simcoe Back to video

“Two residents of the property suffered fire-related injuries and were taken by paramedic services to Norfolk General Hospital,” fire prevention officer Cory Armstrong-Smith said. “The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. No firefighters were injured.”

The fire occurred well back from the road at 1755 Highway 24 East, immediately west of Kitchen Road. A woman at the scene Wednesday declined a request for comment.

In a news release, Norfolk OPP say the injuries suffered were minor. The local detachment adds the Norfolk OPP Crime Unit and the Ministry of Labour are investigating the incident.

An officer with the Norfolk OPP was on site monitoring the scene Wednesday morning. The remains of the Quonset hut were surrounded by yellow police tape. A red vehicle in front of the building was badly damaged by the flames.

“All fires are dangerous,” Armstrong-Smith said. “If a fire occurs, it’s important to escape as quickly as possible. Do not re-enter a burning building for any reason.”

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com