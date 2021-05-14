Fire at Elgin Street business under investigation

Article content

A fire at an Elgin Street business on Thursday night was contained primarily to manufacturing machines inside the building.

Brantford Fire Chief Todd Binkley said crews were called out to Green Mantra Technologies at 81 Elgin St. at about 8:30 p.m.

He said there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and there is no estimate yet on the cost of the fire damage.