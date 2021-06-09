





Share this Story: Figure skating president wins provincial award

Figure skating president wins provincial award Submitted

Article content Brandi Schott said she was surprised and honoured to receive Skate Ontario’s club volunteer of the year award. “It’s been a challenging year for everybody,” said the president of the Brant Skating Club. “I just always felt like I was doing what needed to be done.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Figure skating president wins provincial award Back to video Claire Beauchamp, Skate Ontario’s manager of communications and branding, said in an email that Schott won the award for her “incredible efforts” this year. “On behalf of Skate Ontario, I would like to thank you for going above and beyond for your club and its members during this year of uncertainty,” said Beauchamp, noting six people nominated Schott. According to the club, Schott’s accomplishments during the pandemic include initiating Zoom classes to keep skaters active, ensuring all safety protocols were followed and creating new schedules for COVID restrictions on the ice. “She was at the arena day and night to work with the city for skaters to be able to enter the arenas.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Schott started skating at the club in 1976 and has been on the executive in various roles for about two decades. She said her third season as president has felt longer because of the pandemic. “I feel like it’s been 1,000 years now,” said Schott, noting the her top priority was lobbying municipal officials to promote how safe figure skating is. With Ontario set to enter Step 1 of its pandemic reopening on Friday, Schott said she would love to see skaters allowed back on the ice for training but the sport isn’t mentioned in the reopening plan. Skating Ontario has been lobbying to get ice time when the province is expected to move to Step 2 in three weeks. Schott said it’s imperative skaters are back on the ice since the the club has several athletes who compete at national and international levels, as well as others who are highly competitive. Schott said she hopes that soon she will be permitted to have 10 skaters at a time on the ice. And she notes that she is “confident” that things will start to return to normal in the fall, thanks to COVID-19 vaccines. “I’m hoping most of our kids will be able to be vaccinated, which should play some role in getting us back onto the ice.” Schott said kids have been missing physical activity during the pandemic. “These kids needs sports,” she said. “After September, I’m hoping to open back up normally with the CanSkate, the CanSkate power skate and the learn to skate for the toddlers. “We need to get everybody back on.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The club got a helping hand when it received a $7,500 grant from the Canadian Tire Corp.’s Jumpstart Sport Relief Fund. “I haven’t read through all the paperwork fully but I’m hoping we can use that $7,500 to help rebuild the program and to help families who are struggling with money to sign up,” said Schott. “If we can help get kids on the ice with some of that funding, that’s my goal.” She said she looks forward to things getting back to the way they were. “We have a great volunteer team and we’ve got some outstanding coaches who have kept engaged via Zoom every night with the kids. So, I think we’ll go back to near normal capacity in the future.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford