Fencing being installed on part of Arrowdale property
The city says it is fencing off a portion of the Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course property “to protect public safety.”
A public notice issued Thursday, the city said the temporary fencing will separate a portion of the land being retained for a community park from a portion of land “currently under contract to be sold.”
The city has a deal to sell 32 acres of the property to Elite M.D. Developments for $14 million. The city said it plans to use proceeds from the sale to build affordable housing elsewhere in the municipality. Seventeen acres of the Arrowdale property will be used for a public park.
However, the sale has not closed as litigation impacting the land hasn’t been resolved.
In February, Know Your City, represented by Veronica Martisius and Ronald Heaslip, who are opposed to the Arrowdale sale, filed for permission to appeal an Ontario Divisional Court ruling in January that dismissed its judicial review application related to council’s decision last year to sell the nine-hole golf course property.
The city maintains its position that the decision of the Divisional Court was correct and the court made no errors.
The city held a “farewell season” at Arrowdale in 2020 and, in March, released a public statement saying it would no longer be operated as a golf course and the portion of the land to used for a park would be open to the public until the divisional court’s decision on the appeal.
“Arrowdale is not public, open space and, as such, residents do not have an unfettered right to access the property,” said Thursday’s public notice. “It was, until the end of 2020, operated as a municipal golf course. Closing of the golf course does not automatically convert the property to a park or public, open space. In the absence of operation the property as a golf course, the Arrowdale lands become vacant municipal property.”
The notice said the buyer of the golf course land and its contractors are permitted to access the property to conduct due diligence, which could involve the use of heavy machinery, posing a safety risk to residents.
The city said, once the fencing is in place, residents will have access to the portion of the property being retained by the city, but no golfing will be allowed.