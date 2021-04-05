Farm outbreak boosts local new COVID-19 cases

Article content

The Brant County Health Unit on Monday reported 35 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours — almost half of which are due to an outbreak at an area farm.

The health unit said 16 cases are the result of the farm outbreak.

According to the health unit’s website, the farm’s name will not be disclosed because it does not serve the public directly and health officials are able to effectively contact trace all those employed at the facility.

The health unit confirmed that the cases involved in the outbreak are not seasonal temporary workers.

The number of local active cases increased to 129 on Monday, from 103 on Sunday.

After falling for three weeks, the number of new weekly cases jumped to 144 for the week ended April 4. That’s the third highest weekly case count, behind a record 167 for the week ended Jan. 10 and 153 for the week ended Jan. 3.

Since the pandemic began a year ago, the area has recorded 1,901 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,758 have been resolved.