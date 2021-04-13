Article content

A three-generation Brant County farm family is planning a major expansion that will add jobs and move the company forward.

John Slaman Greenhouses Ltd. wants to build a new greenhouse on a property at 48 Fairfield Rd. in Burford.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Farm family looking to expand flower business Back to video

“Our project (if approved) is expected to in the hiring of an additional 10 to 15 new year-round full-time employees to support our expansion,” Stephanie Slaman told Brant County councillors at a recent planning meeting.

“This next stage of growth for John Slaman Greenhouses Ltd. is a multi-million dollar investment into Brant County and will be the foundation of our agri-business moving forward.

“Floriculture is a highly competitive industry and to meet the changing economic and technological conditions with the newest technology, clean energy upgrades and greenhouse design efficiencies available we’re starting on this new site.”

Slaman presented details of the plan to county councillors at a recent planning and development meeting. They are looking to create two undersized farm lots at 48 Fairfield Road in Burford to accommodate their plans.