Farm family looking to expand flower business
A three-generation Brant County farm family is planning a major expansion that will add jobs and move the company forward.
John Slaman Greenhouses Ltd. wants to build a new greenhouse on a property at 48 Fairfield Rd. in Burford.
“Our project (if approved) is expected to in the hiring of an additional 10 to 15 new year-round full-time employees to support our expansion,” Stephanie Slaman told Brant County councillors at a recent planning meeting.
“This next stage of growth for John Slaman Greenhouses Ltd. is a multi-million dollar investment into Brant County and will be the foundation of our agri-business moving forward.
“Floriculture is a highly competitive industry and to meet the changing economic and technological conditions with the newest technology, clean energy upgrades and greenhouse design efficiencies available we’re starting on this new site.”
Slaman presented details of the plan to county councillors at a recent planning and development meeting. They are looking to create two undersized farm lots at 48 Fairfield Road in Burford to accommodate their plans.
County councillors have referred the family’s request to planning staff for further review. The plan will come back to council for further discussion at a future planning meeting.
If approved, the property – already zoned agricultural – will have one 35 hectare lot that will continue to be farmed. A second 16 hectare lot will be used to house the new greenhouse.
As part of the application, the company is looking for permission to increase the height of the building from five to eight metres.
Plans call for the new greenhouse to be 7.4 metres high which would allow for additional curtaining around the sides and top of the structure. The curtaining to be used will significantly reduce light emissions, councillors were told.
Established in 1969 at 1 Seventh Concession, Burford, Slaman’s grows and supplies lisanthus and chrysanthemum flowers year round to Ontario, Quebec and the United States. The family-owned and operated business currently employees 13 full-time staff, seven part-time staff and six temporary foreign workers from Mexico.
Councillors were told agricultural technology has changed dramatically since the company built its last greenhouse in 2001. The present location is landlocked and doesn’t provide room for expansion.
“I’m very familiar with Slaman and what you’re doing,” Mayor David Bailey said following the presentation. “We’re very lucky to have you in the county.
“I’m very excited for you.”
Bailey also publicly thanked Slaman for the donation of flowers to many organizations at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
