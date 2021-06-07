





Share this Story: Family of pedestrians killed in intentional anti-Muslim attack: London police

Family of pedestrians killed in intentional anti-Muslim attack: London police A driver intentionally struck five members of a family while they were walking in northwest London, killing four of them, because of their Islamic faith, the city’s police chief says.

Article content A driver intentionally ran down five members of a family while they were walking in northwest London, killing four of them, because of their Islamic faith, the city’s police chief alleges. Nathaniel Veltman, 20, of London, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the deadliest attack in the city’s history – one that has stunned Canadians nationwide. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Family of pedestrians killed in intentional anti-Muslim attack: London police Back to video “We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith,” London police Chief Steve Williams said during a press conference Monday afternoon. As shocking details of the investigation spread across the city and country, provoking condemnation from political leaders and support for the city’s Muslim community, a steady stream of people showed up at the intersection where the family was killed to lay flowers. Nafisa Azima brought her young son to place a bouquet on the makeshift memorial on Hyde Park Road. Tearing up, she said she didn’t know the family that was killed but felt compelled to come to the scene and honour their lives.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Emergency crews responded at 8:40 p.m. Sunday to reports of a vehicle striking pedestrians at Hyde Park and South Carriage roads. A black pickup truck travelling south on Hyde Park Road mounted the curb and struck the family as they were waiting to cross the intersection, police said. A woman, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man, 46, a woman, 44, and a girl, 15, were taken to the hospital and later died. A nine-year-old boy remains in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said. The names of the deceased weren’t immediately released by police. But The Free Press has identified the parents killed as Syed Afzaal and Madiha Salman, 46 and 44, and the teenager slain as Yumnah Afzaal, 15. Nine-year-old Faez Afzaal remains in hospital. Syed Afzaal’s 74-year-old mother, whose name is not yet confirmed, also died. EYEWITNESSES DESCRIBE FATAL COLLISION Police and politicians met with members of the city’s 30,000-strong Muslim community on Monday to offer their condolences and support. “We understand this event may cause fear and anxiety in the community and in particular the Muslim community, and any community targeted by hate,” Williams said. “There is no tolerance in this community for individuals who, motivated by hate, target others with violence.” A suspect was arrested Sunday evening in the parking lot at Cherryhill mall, about a five-minute drive from the scene of the crash. He was wearing a body armour-style vest at the time of his arrest, said Det.-Supt. Paul Waight.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Veltman doesn’t have any past criminal convictions, though he has had past interactions with other police forces, but nothing of a serious nature, Waight said. “There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act motivated by hate,” said Waight, who declined to elaborate on how investigators came to the conclusion, citing the ongoing probe. “There is no known previous connection between the suspect and the victims,” he said. London police are working with the RCMP and the Ministry of the Attorney General to explore laying potential terrorism-related charges, Waight said. Investigators have set up a tip line – 519-661-5515 extension 5842 – and encouraged anyone with information to contact police. Veltman made his first court appearance Monday over a phone line from London police headquarters. Justice of the Peace Terry Steenson placed a publication ban on any evidence at the hearing. The charges were read to him: one count of attempted murder of a youth “by striking him with a motor vehicle, namely a Dodge Ram pickup truck,” and four first-degree murder charges. Steenson said bail on murder charges can only be sought in the Superior Court of Justice and ordered Veltman into custody and to return to court on Thursday. The painful recent history of targeted attacks on Muslims in Canada London Mayor Ed Holder called the incident a “dark day” and ordered flags at city hall to be lowered for the next three days.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Let me be clear: this was an act of mass (homicide), perpetrated against Muslims, against Londoners and rooted in unspeakable hatred,” said Holder, who met with leaders of the Muslim community at the London Muslim Mosque on Monday. “The magnitude of such hatred can make one question who we are as a city. . . . It’s up to us, though, all of us, to answer that question through not only our words but our actions.” On Twitter, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote: “This hate is insidious and despicable – and it must stop.” London lawyer Nawaz Tahir, a spokesperson for London’s Muslim community, decried the killings and called for justice. “These were innocent human beings who were killed simply because they are Muslim,” he said. Invoking past attacks targeting Muslims in Canada, including a 2017 shooting at a Quebec City mosque that left six people dead, Tahir said swift action needs to be taken. “We must confront and stamp out Islamophobia and Islamic violence – not tomorrow, today, for the sake of our children, our family, our communities,” he said. “Hate will never overshadow the light of love.” The area of the crash is filled with big-box stores and strip malls along the four-lane Hyde Park Road. It’s a bustling shopping node, but with high-density residential neighbourhoods around it. It’s also filled with undeveloped parcels of land. People out for walks or runs are common along the major north-south artery. The intersection where the crash happened – Hyde Park and South Carriage – is a good example. The intersection includes a popular hardware store with condo towers behind it; townhouses across the road; and some empty plots nearby.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A section of Hyde Park Road between Sarnia and Gainsborough roads remained closed until Monday afternoon as police investigated. Dozens of police officers, both uniformed officers and detectives, worked out of a mobile command centre set up in a nearby parking lot. Investigators flew a drone over the intersection where there was no visible sign of the crash except for police pylons placed on the ground of the southwest corner. At one point, 11 police officers formed a line and slowly walked in unison through the scene, scouring the ground for evidence. The deadly attack brings London’s homicide tally to seven this year, surpassing last year’s total of four homicides.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford