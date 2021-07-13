Earl Haig Family Fun Park opened its doors to the public on Tuesday with some pandemic protocols in place.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

While recreational swims won’t be part of summer day camps this year and some activities remain closed, the park is offering structured swims, physically distanced outdoor games and crafts along with day camps, a splash pad, waterslide and the leisure pool.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Family fun park reopens Back to video

The mini-golf, batting cages and lazy river are closed.

Anyone wanting to go the the park to swim, use a picnic shelter or take a 45-minute Aquafit class must book and pay for the activity the previous week.

Bookings open up every Wednesday at 7 a.m. and are taken at www.brantford.ca/RecConnect or by calling 519-759-4150.

Along with physical distancing, visitors must be ready to answer pre-screening questions, supply contact tracing information and follow all other COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing face coverings indoors.

The rate for each 75-minute time slot is $4.50 but children two and younger are free. Extra charges are levied for using picnic shelters or attending camps or Aquafit classes.

The park will open daily at 11 a.m. and close Monday to Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m.

For more information or to arrange bookings, go to www.brantford.ca/EarlHaig, the City of Brantford’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts or by calling 519-759-4150.