Article content The sun was shining and the suds were flowing at Flux Brewing Co. near Scotland on Friday at the province moved to Step One of its Roadmap to Reopen. Restrictions were eased on outdoor social gatherings, non-essential retail and restaurant patio dining. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. "Everyone's in a great mood" about reopening Back to video The province had been planning to launch the first phase of its reopening plan next week but pushed up the date slightly as the third COVID-19 wave showed strong signs of receding. “We opened up at noon, and by 12:15 we had a wait list,” said Flux co-owner Jeremy Hansen. “Everybody is in a great mood today. They’re happy to be back, and it’s really nice to see everyone.” Courtney and Brent Kay of Waterford were enjoying a craft beer beneath large umbrellas on the patio. “We went to the Real Canadian Superstore in Simcoe for groceries, and I was pleasantly surprised there were no lineups,” Courtney shared. “A girlfriend of mine said she went to Winners and it was lined up around the building. She told me she didn’t think she needed anything that bad.”

Article content Brent said a lineup of cars went all the way to the road at the Walmart in Simcoe. After reconfiguring for curbside retail sales for the past few months, Hansen and his staff spent Thursday making sure things were ready to go Friday, Flux Brewing opened in the midst of the pandemic last summer, and has since expanded its patio to accommodate 60 patrons, four per table. “That gets us really excited about reopening,” Hansen said. “That’s a really nice number. The silver lining that came out of everything is that the community has really supported us to get through this last stretch. It’s been a really welcome surprise.” Matt Cummings, owner of That Dam Restaurant Group in Paris, said Friday’s reopening has a different feeling. “Last year, when we reopened we heard: ‘Be careful, there might be a second wave in the fall’,” he recalled. “This time you feel like you’re opening for good.” The company operates Stillwaters, Cobblestone Public House and Capeesh Craft Kitchen and Cellar, all on Grand River Street North in downtown Paris. He said each of the restaurants has patios. Stillwaters had 2,500 reservations on the books within four hours of its system going online. “We actually prepared for last Friday just in case they pulled a fast one on us,” Cummings said. “So, we got everything ready to rock ‘n’ roll before they made the announcement.” He said he understands the government is acting in the best interests of the province. “To wait a couple extra weeks to be able to reopen and not have to close again, I can live with that. I feel it’s a little late but it’s better late, than never,” said Cummings.

Article content “We’re lucky to still be here.” The province will remain in Step 1 for at least 21 days to assess impacts on key public health and health system indicators before deciding whether or not to move on to Step 2. Ontario businesses have been locked down since mid-April as the province navigated a third wave of the pandemic. bethompson@postmedia.com WHAT STEP ONE PERMITS • Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events of up to 10 people. • Religious services and ceremonies, including weddings and funerals, with the number of participants limited outdoors by the space required to keep two metres apart, and indoors by a cap of 15 per cent capacity. • Non-essential retail with no restrictions on items to be sold but a 15 per cent cap on capacity. • Essential and other select retail at 25 per cent capacity limits with no ban on non-essential items. • Restaurant outdoor dining of up to four people at a table with exceptions for larger households. • Outdoor fitness classes, personal training and sport training with up to 10 people. • Day camps for kids provided they follow specific guidelines. • Overnight camping and short-term rentals. • Concerts, theatres and cinemas may open outdoors with no more than 10 performers. • Outdoor horse racing and motor speedways with no spectators.

