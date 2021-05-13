End of an era in doctoring

Article content

Dr. James Digby, who died March 23, aged 93, will be remembered by many as a fourth-generation Brantford physician.

But family and friends will remember him for a life of adventure that included a dogsled trek across the Arctic.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. End of an era in doctoring Back to video

“I saw an old video of it once,” Dr. Digby’s daughter, Janet, said. “You could hear the harsh wind and all you could see was this barren, cold landscape.

“They had to make an igloo every night but dad loved the Canadian outdoors, especially the north.”

It was often said that Dr. Digby would have liked to have been physician in Tuktoyaktuk or someplace in the Yukon, she added.

“A funny thing about that trip,” Janet recalled. “Everyone on it had a seal skin suit to keep them warm but there was problem with dad’s – it was too small.

“It never occurred to those who made it for him that someone could be that tall.”

His adventurous streak included sailing, skiing and, when he was in his 80s, skydiving in New Zealand.