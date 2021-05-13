





Article content Anyone who has done any computer programming is familiar with the phenomenon of being surprised by your creation. Like Victor Frankenstein in the famous Mary Shelly novel, sometimes your creations surprise you and do things that you did not expect. There are many reasons for this kind of behaviour, starting with the fact that you might not have understood what you were doing. Other times, this behaviour can be put down to something called emergent properties. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Emergent properties can be mystifying Back to video Emergent properties are complex behaviors that could not be predicted by understanding the parts. As the old phrase goes, sometimes the whole is indeed greater than the parts. We run across this in almost every discipline from biology to social sciences and it almost always surprises us when it happens. In biological terms, even if we could understand the exact chemistry of life and how brains work, we would still not be able to explain such things as love, the appreciation of a sunset, or ritual mating dances of birds. These things are called emergent properties and can be quite mystifying.

Article content This is particularly true when the system you are looking at is complex, but it is not limited to complex systems. Biology is perhaps one of the most complex systems we have ever looked at and it is replete with emergent properties that cannot be explained by a strict understanding of the laws of physics. How do you explain political beliefs or the Mona Lisa in terms of the physical and chemical processes that make our bodies function. This has become a concern as we start to enter the role of ‘creator’ when we start looking at complex computer systems, particularly the new artificial intelligence-driven programs (AI). These programs are becoming more common each day. There is a good chance that many of the applications on your phone are driven by some form of artificial intelligence. An application that can identify a plant from a photograph, an application that will identify a bird from a sampling of bird calls are good examples of this kind of technology. One of the hottest areas of study in AI is in the realm of medical imaging. Computers, driven by artificial intelligence, have become very good at analyzing x-rays and MRIs to the point where they can rival the best doctors doing the same task. Indeed, sometimes better because they don’t get tired, have a hard day at the office or suffer from distractions that humans are all to subject to. While computers have become very good at these tasks, it also points out a great weakness of such emergent properties – why do they do what they do?

Article content AI systems are not programmed in the classical sense, they are taught in a way that is probably most akin to the way children learn a new language. They are exposed to the language and corrected when they make a mistake. In a similar way, AI systems are taught to recognize a normal x-ray from one showing a tumor. After many thousands of images are shown and corrected, the AI system can become very proficient at doing this job. The problem is that with this wonderful ability comes a problem – why did the computer make the determination that it did? AI systems often show emergent properties that their programmers never put there and they are often astounded when their creations go beyond their programmed parameters. While this may not be a bad property in a program to read x-rays, it is dangerous in AI systems that are being incorporated into military systems. When something is in control of weapon systems and we run into an emergent property, we had best hope it does not kill us. This is the essence of the cautionary tale of Frankenstein’s monster. Let’s hope we are wise enough to control our creations as Victor Frankenstein had a bad end. Tim Philp has enjoyed science since he was old enough to read. Having worked in technical fields all his life, he shares his love of science with readers weekly. He can be reached by e-mail at: tphilp@bfree.on.ca or via snail mail c/o The Expositor.

