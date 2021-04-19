Emergency child care being offered in Brantford, Brant

Licensed child-care centres in Brantford and Brant County are providing more than 150 emergency spaces to eligible families.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on April 12 that the province would offer free emergency child care for school-aged children.

All licensed child-care centres adhere to provincial and local health and safety guidelines.

Eligibility requirements include:

• Each child must have been enrolled in school as of Dec. 31.

• The child’s parent/guardian must live or work in Brantford or Brant and have no other child-care option during the time of enrolment.

• Applicants must meet the essential service frontline worker eligibility requirements set out by the provincial government.

Information and the application for emergency child care can be found at www.brantford.childrenservices

For questions and more information, contact children services at 519-759-7009.