Elders’ Council honoured for access to justice efforts

Jan Longboat says she is “very honoured” to share the Law Foundation of Ontario’s signature award recognizing exceptional access to justice champions.

Longboat, 84, a Mohawk from Six Nations of the Grand River, is one of 12 members of the province’s Elders’ Council, which is the 2020 recipient of the Guthrie Award.

“It validates our role as Indigenous people and elders; that our voices should be heard.”

This is the first time that the award, which has been handed out since 1996, has recognized a group.

Longboat said it’s an elder’s role within a family to help keep people on the right path.

“I think that’s what we are doing as elders on this council,” she said. “It validates our work, that we are needed to help in the justice system.”

Longboat has worked for almost 40 years with Indigenous women who are residential school survivors, including running an Indigenous healing program in Ottawa. She also has been an elder and counsellor in regard to murdered and missing indigenous women.