Eight charged in connection to anti-lockdown rally

Eight people have been charged in connection to a No More Lockdowns gathering held in Simcoe on April 10.

The rally attracted several hundred people, none wearing masks and most not physically distancing, in contravention of the COVID-19 gathering restrictions imposed by the province.

On Thursday, Norfolk OPP said eight people have been charged with failing to comply with an order, contrary to the Reopening Ontario Act.

Fines are $750 for failing to comply with an order and/or $1,000 for preventing others (including individuals, employees or other workers) from following an order. Maximum fines for individuals are up to $100,000 and $10 million for a corporation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may result.