Driver swerved into path of Six Nations police cruiser

A 27-year-old Ohsweken woman is facing charges after a vehicle swerved into the path of a Six Nations police cruiser at about 11:30 p.m. on July 31.

Police said an officer on patrol on Fifth Line had to take evasive action when an oncoming speeding vehicle crossed the centre line on a curve.

The officer turned around and stopped the vehicle.

The woman is charged with impaired driving, speeding, driving left of centre on a curve and operating a vehicle without a currently validated permit.