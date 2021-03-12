Driver flees rollover accident on Highway 403

Article content

POLICE BRIEFS

County of Brant located a vehicle at 3:30 a.m. Friday that was the subject of a traffic complaint.

Officers discovered the vehicle rolled over on Highway 403 in Brant County, but the driver had fled on foot.

The Brantford Police canine unit assisted and was able to locate the driver in the vicinity.

A 23-year-old Toronto driver has been charged with two count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; two counts of flight from police officer; four counts of failing to comply with a release order, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and driving a motor vehicle without a license.

Break-in at store

Brantford Police are asking for the public’s assistance with information regarding a break-in at a Lynden Road convenience store at about 1:50 a.m. on March 8.

Police say officers found the front door smashed and damage was made to an ATM machine inside the store.

The suspect(s) stole cigarettes and lottery tickets.