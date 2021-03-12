Driver flees rollover accident on Highway 403
POLICE BRIEFS
County of Brant located a vehicle at 3:30 a.m. Friday that was the subject of a traffic complaint.
Driver flees rollover accident on Highway 403
Officers discovered the vehicle rolled over on Highway 403 in Brant County, but the driver had fled on foot.
The Brantford Police canine unit assisted and was able to locate the driver in the vicinity.
A 23-year-old Toronto driver has been charged with two count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; two counts of flight from police officer; four counts of failing to comply with a release order, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and driving a motor vehicle without a license.
Break-in at store
Brantford Police are asking for the public’s assistance with information regarding a break-in at a Lynden Road convenience store at about 1:50 a.m. on March 8.
Police say officers found the front door smashed and damage was made to an ATM machine inside the store.
The suspect(s) stole cigarettes and lottery tickets.
Charged with possession
A 40-year-old Brantford man has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, escaping lawful custody and driving while his license was under suspension.
Police say they stopped a vehicle as it pulled into the driveway of a Mount Pleasant Road home that turned out to be the residence of the accused.
The suspect, wanted on an outstanding warrant, ran from the vehicle into the home with officers in pursuit.
During the arrest, the accused was found to be in possession of 54 grams of suspected cocaine valued at $5,403; 3.3 grams of suspected heroin worth $1,095; and 0.4 grams of suspected fentanyl with a street value of $160.
Numerous charges for woman
A 28-year-old Brantford woman faces numerous charges following an accident just before 3 a.m. on March 6.
Police say the accused struck a traffic pole at Lynden Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway and fled the scene on foot.
Officers located the driver, who displayed signs of intoxication.
Breath samples obtained at the police station yielded a result in excess of the legal limit.
Open alcohol and cannabis were found inside the vehicle, readily available while driving.
The accused is charged with impaired driving; failing to stop after an accident; failing to surrender a permit for the motor vehicle; operating a vehicle without insurance; having care and control of a motor vehicle with unsealed container of liquor; and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.
Driving the wrong way
A 45-year-old Sudbury man was stopped by Brantford Police just before 6 a.m. on March 6 for driving the wrong way on Dalhousie Street.
Officers observed that the man appeared to be intoxicated, was not wearing a seat belt, and was unable to provide valid insurance.
The driver was taken to the police station where he refused to provide breath samples.
The accused is charged with impaired driving; refusing to comply with a demand; failing to surrender permit for vehicle; driving the wrong way on a one-way street; driving with seatbelt removed; and failing to surrender an insurance card.
Assault victim injured
A 71-year-old assault victim was treated at hospital for minor injuries on March 6.
Brantford Police say the victim was assaulted by a male unknown to him after a verbal confrontation.
Officers arrested the 23-year-old Brantford man who is charged with assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and causing a disturbance.