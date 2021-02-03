Article content
A 23-year-old Six Nations of the Grand River man faces a number of charges after Brant OPP stopped a vehicle at about 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 2 on Erie Avenue in the county.
The man is charged with operating a vehicle without insurance, using a licence plate not authorized for the vehicle and failing to company with an undertaking.
Driver faces charges Back to video
Police said the man was a G1 licence holder. who was not accompanied by a qualified driver.
Impaired driver
Brant OPP charged a 24-year-old Brantford man with impaired driving after stopping a vehicle on Feb. 1 on William Street in Paris.
Pickup stolen
Brant OPP say a 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 diesel pickup, with a Silverado front-end conversion, was stolen from a driveway of a home on Quarter Townline Road between 10 p.m. Jan. 31 and 4:30 a.m. Feb. 1. Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be made online at www.helpsolvecrime.com or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Trailer stolen
Brant OPP say a 10-ton, blue 2019 Miska utility dump trailer was reported stolen between 3 p.m. Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 from a residential construction site on Grandville Circle in Paris. The trailer is about 10- to 12-feet long, and has two axles, two rear doors and a spare tire mounted with a Miska logo.