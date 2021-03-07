





Article content Early reports show a security team posted downtown is helping curb nuisance and petty crime in and around the core. The Corporate Security Guard team, which started patrolling the city’s downtown properties on Jan. 11, “has demonstrated early success,” said Inderjit Hans, Brantford’s manager of public works. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Downtown security team showing early success, says report Back to video “According to property managers, maintenance and janitorial staff, there has been a noticeable decrease in garbage, human excreta, drug paraphernalia, such as syringes, and other unsafe items found on municipal properties,” said Hans. Designated areas for patrol include the downtown parkade, Beckett Building, Farmers’ Market, Sanderson Centre, the current and future city halls, Brantford Public Library, a vacated building at 84 Market St., the housing resource centre at 220 Colborne, the transit terminal, civic centre, Earl Haig Family Fun Park, city parks and parking lots, and housing properties in Eagle Place, including Marlene Avenue and Riverside Gardens.

Article content There were 741 trespassing incidents in the first five weeks of the security team being on duty, with 298 per cent of them happening at the downtown parkade. The work of the security team also has reduced the number of calls to police, said Hans. Of the top 10 city locations for volume of police calls, there was a 31 per cent decrease (131 to 91) from Jan. 11 to Feb. 11. Hans said the security team also intervened in several medical incidents, such as administering naloxone to people who overdosed on opioids, helping victims of assault and dealing with an unconscious person who was found behind the wheel of a vehicle. “In all cases, the person in medical distress survived and was responded to by emergency medical personnel.” Recent Brantford statistics show there is a disproportionately high number of occurrences in Ward 5, which includes downtown, Eagle Place, East Ward and Echo Place, compared to other parts of the city. The number of calls to police over the past three years to report property damage, drugs, intoxicated persons, unwanted persons, theft under $5,000, and mischief shows incidents in Ward 5 are two to five times higher than those in the city’s other four wards. The city is spending $160,000 for the four-month security team pilot project, which is to end in May. The city currently spends about $446,000 a year on static security guards deployed at municipal facilities during business hours. It is spending another $377,000 a year throughout the COVID-19 pandemic on more guards to enforce physical distancing and screen visitors at city buildings.

Article content Hans said that making the current round-the-clock security services permanent would cost the city an additional $500,000 annually. Expanding to include all municipal properties would add another $160,000. After being asked by city councillors last month to consider cuts to its proposed $40-million budget for 2021, the Brantford police board axed the planned hiring of six new special constables who would have been assigned to patrol, on foot, bicycle and car, the downtown, Eagle Place and Echo Place. That cut reduces the police budget by about $600,000. Hans said the downtown security guards are “committed to a customer service first and empathetic approach,” while enforcing trespassing rules and connect people, when they can, to community supports. He said trespassers are often found in stairwells and other secluded and enclosed areas. They are often people who are homeless and using city properties “as a place for a combination of shelter and to engage in unsafe activities.”

