Article content Encouraged by early success in curbing nuisance and petty crime, city council is extending — but not expanding — a security program in the downtown. A security team starting patrolling the city’s downtown properties on Jan. 11 following a rise in crime. The number of calls to police in Ward 5, which includes the downtown, to report property damage, drugs, intoxicated persons, unwanted persons, theft under $5,000 and mischief, are two to five times higher than those in the city’s other four wards. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Downtown security program extended until January Back to video The four-month downtown security pilot project, set to end next month, cost $160,000 to operate. Municipal staff recommended extending the program to January 2022 and establishing a second patrol guard deployment to better cover city-owned properties and housing sites across Brantford. Steve Ramnath, Brantford’s security technical specialist, told councillors at a meeting this week there are more than 500 incidents a month reported to the security team.

Article content From January to April, 2,315 trespassing incidents were reported, of which the majority happened in the downtown parking garage. During the same time period, the security team dealt with 341 medical and wellness checks, 40 incidents of loitering on non-city property and 85 incidents of vandalism. A total of 2,462 trespassers were removed from city properties. Thirty-seven incidents required police intervention. City councillors said the security program is necessary and agreed to fund it to January 2022 at a cost of about $500,000 but they said expanding it is premature. “I hate that we need this, but we do,” Coun. Joshua Wall said of the program. “We need to provide security for residents who live and work downtown. But I don’t think we have enough data. You need to give it time to play out.” Coun. Rick Weaver said he’d like to see data from police related to how much time the security program has saved them responding to this kind of less serious crime. A report from Inderjit Han, Brantford’s general manager of public works, said downtown property managers and maintenance and janitorial staff have noticed a decrease in garbage, human waste and syringes and other drug paraphernalia littering municipal properties since the security program was put in place. There also have been positive reports from seniors living at Lorne Towers, an apartment owned by the city, who say they feel safer. “We have a lot of property in the downtown, including a huge parking garage,” which has been a problem, said Mayor Kevin Davis.

Article content “Yes, it’s (security) expensive but it’s having the impact we hoped it would.” Coun. Brian VanTilborg said “there’s also a price tag to not” having security. “It’s incredibly important we tackle this now as hard as we can. We’ve got a very bad downtown and it will continue to spread unless we get control of it. There’s a whole community downtown that needs to feel safe.” Coun. Richard Carpenter said the rise in crime has a direct connection to the province’s “catch and release” approach to dealing with offenders. “There doesn’t seem to be a penalty,” he said. “Petty crime is happening all over the city. We need to address this. Why can’t the courts make people accountable for their actions?”

