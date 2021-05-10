Donations coming in to support Brant health hub

Article content

Donations in support of the new Brant County Health Hub are starting to roll in, says Mayor David Bailey.

The Paris Lion’s Club and Pinevest Homes have pledged $50,000 each and Pelton Transport Ltd has pledged $25,000, Bailey announced Monday.

“We’re so pleased to see these donations coming in to support the health hub,” Bailey said. “These donation take us closer to our fundraising goal of $2 million.”

A fundraising campaign in support of the facility began in February 2021.

The 3,843-square-metre (41,365-square-foot) health hub under construction on Curtis Avenue will provide a range of community health services including family physicians, health care practitioners, community support agencies, health supplies and social services. The building will be comprised of sustainable design features such as a vegetated “green” roof, highly insulated building, solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, and energy efficient fixtures and equipment.

Construction of the $13-million facility began in August 2020 and is expected to be completed this year.

Major donors will be recognized at the giving level on the Wall of Gratitude in the Health Hub.

Visit www.brant.ca/HealthHub for more information about the health hub.

