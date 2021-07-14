Donation brings pediatric clinic renovation closer to goal
A $500,000 renovation of the outpatient pediatric clinic at Brantford General Hospital is set to begin next March.
The upgrades will make the outdated unit more “family friendly” with private areas for young patients and a mother-child area for breastfeeding. It also will help in meeting infection control guidelines and support physical distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols.
Donation brings pediatric clinic renovation closer to goal
At a virtual announcement on Wednesday, Brant Community Healthcare System officials praised a $100,000 donation from SC Johnson that will be used to cover the cost of medical equipment, furnishings and fixtures in the renovated clinic. To date, about $400,000 in total has been raised for the project.
“The focus is to provide care close to home for patients 18 and younger,” said Dr. Sarangan Uthayalingam, chief of pediatrics.
“It’s a game changer for the way we provide care and, more importantly, for the community.”
The emergency department at Brantford General Hospital sees 8,000 pediatric patients annually. The outpatient clinic was visited by 261 newborns and jaundice patients and conducted 576 urgent pediatric assessments from 2018 to 2019.
The pediatric inpatient unit at BGH has eight beds and eight pediatricians providing 24-hour care.
The redesigned space will allow for timely after-hours assessments by diverting patients expediently from the emergency department, said Uthayalingam.
He said the unit keeps children, some of whom would, in the past, seek care at McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton, “closer to home.” It will also serve as a clinic where local children who had been admitted to Mac can stay for their last few days of care before going home.
SC Johnson’s most recent investment puts the company’s cumulative giving to the Brant Community Healthcare System Foundation at $4.5 million, making them one of the largest donors. The medical imaging and cardiac diagnostic department at BGH has been named in the company’s honour.
David McNeil, president and CEO of the Brant Community Healthcare System, said “funding continues to be a tremendous issue” and donor support is essential to provide “compassionate, high quality health care.”
McNeil noted SC Johnson’s past contributions to the cancer clinic and family birthing centre and being “one of the first to take action” at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing financial support and donated products.
Based in the United States with Canadian operations in Brantford, SC Johnson is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care.