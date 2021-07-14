A $500,000 renovation of the outpatient pediatric clinic at Brantford General Hospital is set to begin next March.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The upgrades will make the outdated unit more “family friendly” with private areas for young patients and a mother-child area for breastfeeding. It also will help in meeting infection control guidelines and support physical distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Donation brings pediatric clinic renovation closer to goal Back to video

At a virtual announcement on Wednesday, Brant Community Healthcare System officials praised a $100,000 donation from SC Johnson that will be used to cover the cost of medical equipment, furnishings and fixtures in the renovated clinic. To date, about $400,000 in total has been raised for the project.

“The focus is to provide care close to home for patients 18 and younger,” said Dr. Sarangan Uthayalingam, chief of pediatrics.

“It’s a game changer for the way we provide care and, more importantly, for the community.”

The emergency department at Brantford General Hospital sees 8,000 pediatric patients annually. The outpatient clinic was visited by 261 newborns and jaundice patients and conducted 576 urgent pediatric assessments from 2018 to 2019.

The pediatric inpatient unit at BGH has eight beds and eight pediatricians providing 24-hour care.

The redesigned space will allow for timely after-hours assessments by diverting patients expediently from the emergency department, said Uthayalingam.

He said the unit keeps children, some of whom would, in the past, seek care at McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton, “closer to home.” It will also serve as a clinic where local children who had been admitted to Mac can stay for their last few days of care before going home.