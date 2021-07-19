Demonstration raises awareness of plight of Cuban people

Draped in a Cuban flag and holding a hand-painted sign calling for freedom in his home country, Marloth Garcia Mendizabal joined a small group of people who gathered Monday morning to demonstrate support for the Cuban people.

“I feel sad,” he said. “They’re asking for food, medication and rights. They want freedom.”

Ongoing protests in Cuba mark the largest in the country in 25 years as demonstrators rally against shortages of food and medicine, as well as electricity outages and the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are also calling for political change in a country that has been under Communist rule for the past 60 years.

The Caribbean nation is battling the highest COVID caseload in the Americas. The outbreak has pushed hospitals at the virus epicentre in the province of Matanzas to the brink and helped fuel the unprecedented demonstrations. State media have shown rare images of patients in beds in corridors and doctors complaining of a lack of oxygen, ventilators and medicines.

“My mom, my dad, my niece and nephew and my sister all have COVID,” said Lily Zuder, a Cuban who now lives in Brantford. “They were sent home from the hospital (in Cuba). My mom is using plants to try to treat it.

“We’re telling them not to go out. But, in Cuba, if you don’t go out, you go hungry.”

Sarah and Miguel Perez organized Monday’s show of support in front of their business, Cuba Fades Barbershop, which opened on downtown Colborne Street in March last year and operated for just three weeks before the pandemic lockdown. They reopened for business last week.

Miguel is from Matanzas. His parents, siblings and 12-year-old daughter still live there.