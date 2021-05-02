





Article content The demolition of a landmark nightclub in downtown Brantford has stirred memories for those who used to work there. The Cowboy was built in 1981 at 234 Colborne St., on the footprint of the former Kerby Hotel, and adjacent to the Market Square mall. It underwent a number of name changes over its lifetime. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Demolition of The Cowboy stirs memories Back to video “I was there for the construction, and then was manager for the first six years or so,” said John Coulson of Brantford. “Eventually, I bought it and ran it myself.” He said the movie Urban Cowboy spurred the line-dancing craze, and served as the inspiration for owners, brothers Bob and George Markovitch and Terry Bateson, to go with a country and western theme. “That worked well at first, but the country music really wasn’t the way to go,” Coulson reflected. “Eventually, we moved into live music. With the size of the venue, we could bring in some pretty big acts.” The Cowboy had a capacity for 620 patrons, with 480 chairs at tables, and 140 bar stools.

Article content Photo by JOHN COULSON COLLECTION Coulson noted that professional traveling bands would be brought in to perform for an entire week. He recalled booking acts such as April Wine, Big Sugar, Blue Rodeo, David Wilcox and The Flying Burrito Brothers, some of whose members went on to form The Byrds. The bar issued one-dollar Cowboy Bucks to patrons who bought a lunch or dinner, that could be redeemed towards a wash, cut and style in the bar’s barber shop located just inside the front door. A shoeshine stand was also a feature at the top of the stairs. The “Western Bank Note” Cowboy Buck featured a photo of the building, with “the million dollar palace in the heart of downtown Brantford” spelled out beneath. Coulson said The Cowboy was one of the largest bars in the country, and the only other bars in Brantford were the Coach House and Alexander’s. “When we first opened it was so busy, The Beer Store had to rent a truck just to bring our order,” he said. “It would be 700 cases of beer each week, plus a lot of draught (in kegs). It was absolutely staggering. That’s how successful it was.” Rosemary Rich was just 19 when she started waitressing at The Cowboy. “We wore the country and western uniforms, and looked like the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders,” the now 57-year-old Oxford County resident recalled. “I remember Jim Carey doing his comedy there, an On Golden Pond routine imitating Katharine Hepburn and Henry Fonda. He was not very well known then, but he was very funny.” Rich recalled the Markovitch brothers giving all the waitresses a raise to compensate for an increase in the price of a bottle of beer to an even two dollars, that could have resulted in fewer tips.

Article content “I’ll always remember that because it’s something they didn’t have to do,” she said. “They were always really nice and very good people to work for.” The Cowboy held its own version of The Gong Show, a 1970s amateur talent show on television. Rich’s cousin, Steve (Grizz) MacKinnon, a regular at the bar, was encouraged to take part. “Do you have an extra prosthesis?” she asked her cousin, who had been in a motorcycle accident years earlier. “He loved the idea, and got a fake leg.” Rich recalled how he showed up for show dressed in biker clothes, and had a “hot blond” with a chainsaw cut off his leg while Steppenwolf’s Born to be Wild blared on the stereo system. “He really hammed it up,” she recalled. “It was hilarious!” Rich said she only worked at The Cowboy for one year, but learned a lot from Coulson and took skills with her that were the basis for getting more jobs in her younger days. Lineups for the popular buffet, sometimes almost right out the door, prompted the owners to change the name to Club 234, and the format to a sit-down restaurant with an upgrade to the menu. “It gave it a new image,” Coulson said. “We built a new dance floor, and it was a move into the disco scene, away from live music.” He described owner Bob Markovitch as visionary, installing a “ground-breaking” laser light show, and playing MTV music videos on a large screen. “It was unbelievable, the success,” Coulson reflected. “This was all brand new stuff. A lot of people didn’t get the MTV channel (at home) to see that.”

Article content Years later, the enterprise transitioned to a sports bar called Sportos that featured off-track betting and closed-circuit broadcasts of boxing matches. Coulson bought out the Markovitch shares in 2004, and along with Bateson re-incarnated The Cowboy. Overhead costs that included $40,000 in property taxes and $5,000 to $8,000 in monthly hydro bills, made operating the bar a challenge. “I actually did really good at first with the bands,” Coulson noted. “But it was the smoking bylaw that did me in. It didn’t take long for the party to be over.” The club was sold, later becoming Nemesis and then, in its final years, Club NV. Coulson stopped by in mid-April to watch the demolition and take a few photographs. Staring at his former office door he could see through the large hole in the wall and roof. “It almost made me cry,” he admitted. “A worker said, ‘Memories?’” Coulson shared. “Do I ever!” bethompson@postmedia.com @EXPbthompson

